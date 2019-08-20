Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo in pact for cross-brand file transfer tech

Beijing: Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, the three Chinese smartphone giants, are working together on a cross-brand wireless file transfer technology, which would work between their respective devices, The Verge reported on Monday.

With this tech, smartphones from these brands would soon be able to transfer files at up to 20 mbps without any third-party app ensuring a seamless media transfer experience. It will also support multiple file formats, like photos, videos, songs and documents.

The file transfer will be carried out through Bluetooth and not the cellular data or something else they are working on.

They have also asked other smartphone companies to join the alliance.

As per report, the technology would be introduced by the end of August.