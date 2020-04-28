Xiaomi rolls MIUI 12 update: Check out features, list of phones getting it

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Xiaomi has rolled out the MIUI 12 update with added features.

MIUI 12 version will be available for users in China in the beta version while the stable version will be rolled in June in the country. There is no confirmation on the roll out of MIUI 12 for global markets including India. However the company, in a fun tweet has said:

RT over 3,000 times then Mi will ask @miuirom to announce the #MIUI12 global launch day. https://t.co/Br6mgqeudy — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) April 28, 2020

The following phones will be the first to be getting the MIUI 12 update:

Xiaomi Mi 10

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Mi 9 Transparent Edition

Mi 9

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

The MIUI 12 is based on Android 10. It has sleek animations. The update carries a new Dark Mode 2.0 that allows wallpaper dimming and front adjustment. It has new navigation gestures, quick reply feature to notifications, new custom OS, new virtual ID security tool .