हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Xiaomi

Xiaomi rolls MIUI 12 update: Check out features, list of phones getting it

The MIUI 12 is based on Android 10 and has sleek animations. 

Xiaomi rolls MIUI 12 update: Check out features, list of phones getting it

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Xiaomi has rolled out the MIUI 12 update with added features.

MIUI 12 version will be available for users in China in the beta version while the stable version will be rolled in June in the country. There is no confirmation on the roll out of MIUI 12 for global markets including India. However the company, in a fun tweet has said: 

 

 

The following phones will be the first to be getting the MIUI 12 update:

Xiaomi Mi 10
Mi 10 Pro
Mi 10 Youth Edition
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
Mi 9 Transparent Edition
Mi 9
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K30 5G
Redmi K30
Redmi K20 Pro Premium
Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20

The MIUI 12 is based on Android 10. It has sleek animations. The update carries a new Dark Mode 2.0 that allows wallpaper dimming and front adjustment. It has new navigation gestures, quick reply feature to notifications, new custom OS, new virtual ID security tool .

Tags:
XiaomiMIUI 12Xiaomi India
Next
Story

DJI Mavic Air 2 with higher picture, video capacity launched
Corona Meter
  • 29435Confirmed
  • 6869Discharged
  • 934Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M10S

CM Yogi Adityanath sought detailed report on murder of two saints in Bulandshahr, UP