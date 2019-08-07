Xiaomi showcases 64MP smartphone imaging technology

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday showed off its first 64MP smartphone imaging technology at a global event here, thus making it the first handset player to exhibit the technology.

The technology was showcased in the presence of Bin Lin, President and Co-founder of Xiaomi and Jesuk Lee, Vice President, Head of Sensor Design for Samsung Electronics.

Powered by Samsung's GW1 64MP sensor, the 64MP smartphone technology will first come with a Redmi smartphone in India in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019.

"The GW1 features smart ISO supported by Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) technology which intelligently adjusts the ISO sensitivity based on ambient light intensity.

"It uses low ISO in high-brightness environments, and high ISO in dark-light environments to achieve the best signal-to-noise ratio for the entire scene," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the GW1 sensor uses ISOCELL Plus technology to create a pixel-to-pixel barrier to reduce light interference between pixels and consequently improve colour reproduction.

The GW1 outputs 64MP photos with a resolution of 9248x6936 pixels and comes with support for real-time hardware-supported high dynamic range (HDR) of up to 100-decibels (dB) that provides richer hues.