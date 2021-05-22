Xiaomi teases design of upcoming Redmi Note 8 2021: Check expected features and more

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is planning to launch the 2021 version of the Redmi Note 8 soon in India and it claims to have sold 25 million units worldwide.

Xiaomi has released a new teaser in which it has shown the design of the smartphone. It will come with a notched display and looks quite similar to the 2019 version of the Redmi Note 8. The smartphone in the teaser is blue in colour and there will be more colours.

Xiaomi has not yet revealed the specifications of the Redmi Note 8 2021 but as per the rumours, Redmi Note 8 2021 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 128GB of internal storage. In terms of other features, the smartphone is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. Redmi Note 8 2021 is also expected to feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

