Xiaomi to launch Mi 11 Lite 4G India in June: Check expected price, specs and more

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India in the month of June. However, there is no official confirmation of the date of its release yet.

According to a report by BGR India, Mi 11 Lite 4G will be launched later in June but there is no official communication from Xiaomi about the date on which it is going to launch.

Xiaomi plans to only bring the 4G variant to India and not the 5G model and that is going to be the cheapest version of Mi smartphones in the country. Currently, the Mi 10i is available in the country at a price of around Rs 20,000.

Mi 10i is up for sale at a price starting at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The other variants of the Mi 10i available in the country include the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

The upcoming Mi 11 Lite is expected to be priced under the range of Rs 25,000. That’s a mere assumption as the exact prices are not revealed yet.

