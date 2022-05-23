Xiaomi to partner with camera maker Leica, may launch a flagship phone in July

New Delhi: It's not unusual for smartphone manufacturers to collaborate with camera companies. Nokia, Vivo, Huawei, Oppo, Sony, and OnePlus have previously partnered with different camera manufacturers to compete. Xiaomi, a renowned Chinese phone manufacturer, now appears to be joining the bandwagon. The brand has officially revealed its new camera partner, Leica, after long-rumored collaborative news.

The German camera company has a history of collaborating with smartphone manufacturers. For the uninitiated, Leica has already collaborated with Sharp and Panasonic, with Huawei being the most recent. With the Xiaomi collaboration, it appears that the camera brand will bring its strengths to the masses.

Xiaomi partners with Leica

We anticipate that as a result of this relationship, Leica will be able to expand its reach into previously untapped markets. How will this be accomplished? It's just that Xiaomi's footprint in Asia and Europe has been pretty strong and has been growing over time. We may also expect its upcoming Leica-branded smartphone to be warmly received in numerous regions because to its popularity. In terms of the smartphone itself, we may expect the Xiaomi 12 Ultra to feature a Leica-branded lens.

According to rumours, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, also known as the Xiaomi 13, will come with the same camera as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. However, we may anticipate Leica to fine-tune the cameras.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications (expected)

In terms of technical specifications, the phone will have a 12-120mm focal length, 120x zoom, and f/1.95-4.1 aperture, according to tipster Digital Chat Station. This is the same as the Mi 11 Ultra's 48MP ultra-wide camera, which has a 12mm field of view. The 120mm alludes to the 120mm telephoto lens, which is the same as before. The phone's main camera is claimed to contain a 50MP sensor, the same as the previous model. It will allow a total zoom of 120x.

Although the camera's specifications are expected to be familiar, thanks to this new Leica cooperation, some predict the Xiaomi 12 Ultra's cameras to be better. But only time will tell.

Apart from the camera, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Other interesting features are expected to be included in the phone, so expect a stellar spec sheet. The phone is expected to be released in the coming months. According to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, we'll learn more about the Leica relationship in July. As a result, we may anticipate the phone's release in that month.