Xiaomi unveils concept phone with waterfall display; check specifications and other details

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has unveiled a concept phone with a quad-curved waterfall screen that doesn’t have any port or buttons on any side of the device.

The phone will supposedly use touch sensors for power, volume control and other functions, and presumably, support wireless charging capabilities. Almost the entire frame of the smartphone is covered by a screen, while its body carries no ports or buttons, bringing forward the futuristic unibody no-port design.

The 88-degree hyper quad-curved screen design allows visual interfaces to flow over the phone`s surface like water.

Last month, Xiaomi introduced a brand new form of charging called Mi Air Charge Technology that is able to charge devices "within a radius of several metres."

"With Xiaomi`s new breakthroughs in quad-curved waterfall displays, new possibilities are forged and critical advances are made towards the goal of a truly port-free unibody smartphone," the company said in a statement.

Also in 2019, Xiaomi revealed the Mi Mix Alpha phone, which featured a display that wrapped around almost the entire device, though it ultimately never went on sale.

Polishing a piece of such hyper-curved glass with a deep 88-degree bend on four sides requires self-developed glass processing equipment, hot bending under 800 degree Celsius high temperature and pressure, four different polishing tools, and up to more than ten complex polishing procedures.

"This revolutionary design ensures that almost all sides of the phone are covered by the display," the company said.