Xiaomi unveils Mi 11 Lite, Revolve Active watch in India: Check features, price and more

Xiaomi has finally unveiled a new smartphone called Mi 11 Lite along with a new smartwatch -- Mi Watch Revolve Active for the Indian consumers.

The smartphone comes in three colour options -- Tuscany coral, jazz blue and vinyl black -- and will be available on online and offline stores from June 28.

Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs 21,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 23,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. But, as an early bird offer, it will be available for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively, from June 25.

Mi Watch Revolve Active will be available from June 25 in three colour variants -- beige, black, blue at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

"With the launch of Mi 11 lite, we are bringing the perks of a flagship-level smartphone into an ultra-lightweight and stylish design," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer Mi India, said in a statement.

Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED DotDisplay. It comes with 1.07 billion on-screen colours.

The smartphone sports a triple-camera setup that features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens along a 5MP telemacro camera. It also comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 732G and is based on an 8nm manufacturing process offering a perfect blend of power, efficiency and speed.

The smartphone houses a 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, Mi Watch Revolve Active flaunts a premium design highlighted by a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a dense 454A-454 pixels resolution and 450 nits of peak brightness, thereby providing sharp, clear and bright visuals in all weather conditions.

Additionally, with a Smart Always-On Display feature, users can view time without any click and it automatically goes off when it detects you are not wearing the watch.

The smartphone also sports Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with DLC coating and houses a 420mAh battery. It has built-in Alexa, thereby offering the latest and best in class technology.

Enabling a connected lifestyle, this feature allows consumers to command Alexa for setting reminders, alarms, etc. It also helps in operating other smart devices on command.

