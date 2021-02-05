Xiaomi's 200W charger to fully charge your phone in just 10 minutes: Check details

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is working on a 200W smartphone charger. The product is still under development, was leaked by a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

The company might launch this extremely fast charging technology which will take just 10 minutes to charge the phone completely with its flagship smartphone this year. The exact date for its launch is not known yet.

Xiaomi recently launched Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition which supports 120W fast wired charging, 55W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging speeds. Cumulatively this makes up for 185W charging speed. Xiaomi has an interesting way of doing things and 200W fast charging will be achieved through similar fashion with a combination of wired, wireless and reverse wireless charge, said the tipster.

On a contrary note, Apple has ditched the mobile charger from its smartphone boxes. Xiaomi too has followed this suite and got rid of the charger from its latest flagship smartphone Mi 11. Xiaomi has offered fast chargers as a separate accessory for its users at an additional cost.

Xiaomi has been working on the development of its charging technology and has unveiled Mi Air Charger which is capable of charging multiple devices wirelessly. This charging technology requires a person to stand in front of the charger and the device will get charged.

Mi Air Charge makes use of "self-developed isolated charging pile" while projects the energy beams at the device and it gets charged without any cables or magnets. The technology is in the primary phase and supports 5W charging speed now.

