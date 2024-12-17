Advertisement
ELON MUSK

Xmail: Big Threat For Apple, Google, Microsoft As Elon Musk Says 'Gmail Rival' On His 'To Do' List

Elon Musk Xmail: Apple Mail leads the global email market with a 53.67% share as of September 2024, followed by Gmail at 30.70 per cent reportedly. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Xmail: Big Threat For Apple, Google, Microsoft As Elon Musk Says 'Gmail Rival' On His 'To Do' List Elon Musk Xmail

Elon Musk Xmail: Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted at a new email service called “Xmail” on his platform X (formerly Twitter). This service could compete with Gmail, an email service provided by Google. The idea of Xmail started with a tweet. A user named DogeDesigner suggested, “Mail would be cool,” and Musk replied, “It’s on the list of things to do.” This small exchange quickly grabbed the attention of the tech world.

In February, Musk mentioned plans for Xmail, aiming to rival Gmail, which has 1.8 billion users. However, established services like Gmail and Microsoft Outlook have years of experience and features that make them hard to challenge. Hence, billionaire Elon Musk's potential launch of Xmail could pose a significant challenge for Apple, Google, and Microsoft.  

What Could Xmail Offer?

Based on Musk’s history of innovation, Xmail might focus on strong privacy and security features, meeting the rising demand for better data protection.

It could also integrate seamlessly with the X platform, offering a smooth, unified experience for users. A subscription-based model might be introduced to keep the service ad-free or to provide premium features, aligning with Musk’s preference for sustainable revenue models. Moreover, the advanced AI could be another key feature, making email management smarter and more efficient.

The Current Email Market:

According to report, Apple Mail leads the global email market with a 53.67% share as of September 2024, followed by Gmail at 30.70% . Other services like Microsoft Outlook (4.38%), Yahoo! Mail (2.64%), and Google Android (1.72%) make up the rest. With Xmail, Musk might bring some bold innovations to shake up this competitive space.

Live Tv

