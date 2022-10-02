NewsTechnology
Now your phone will automatically turn on or off at scheduled time; here's HOW

There is an automatic turn-on and off option built into your Android phone. The function is useful when you want to avoid interruptions, particularly while sleeping, practicing meditation, and other activities.

New Delhi: Want to avoid being interrupted during a crucial meeting by erroneous phone calls and messages? One choice is to activate your device's airplane mode. That, however, works for sporadic gatherings and activities. But what if certain times of the day are reserved for regular meetings?

There is an automatic turn-on and off option built into your Android phone. The function is useful when you want to avoid interruptions, particularly while sleeping, practicing meditation, and other activities. (Also Read: Do THESE banking-related works at your fingertips, here's HOW)

By turning on the auto turn on/off option, your Android smartphone will turn on and off automatically at the predetermined time, saving you from having to manually start it up. (Also Read: Education loan: Follow THESE rules to cover 100 percent of expenses of study in India or abroad, here's the detail)

Here is a step-by-step instruction for activating the feature:

- Open the settings option of your phone.

- Click on the systems setting tab.

- Click or tap the Power On/Off Schedule button.

- This is where you can choose the time that best suits your needs for starting the device.

- After completing that, activate the toggle to enable the power on and off options.

