YouTube India Fanfest 2023: Exciting Chance To Meet And Watch Live Popular YouTubers From Badshah To Dynamo; Direct Link To Book Tickets, Details, More

New Delhi: YouTube Fanfest is back in India after a gap of four years. The occasion gets more exciting and iconic when the streaming giant is celebrating its 15th anniversary in India. YouTube Fanfest India 2023 will be held at NSECO, Mumbai on September 27, 2023, 7:30 pm IST.

It’s a great chance to not only watch your favourite youtubers performing live but also to interact with them in-person. Note that only selected superfans will get the chance to meet their favourite Youtubers.

Some popular Youtubers that will perform in the event are: Badshah, Dynamo, Harrdy Sandhu, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane, Tanmay Bhat, Techno, and so on.



YouTube FanFest 2023 Event Details:

12:00pm - 7:30pm: Box Office Opens

4:00pm - 10:00pm: Experiential Zone Opens

5:30pm - 7:00pm: In-Person Meet & Greets [Selected Superfans only]

7:30pm - 10:00pm: Live Show

How to book tickets of Youtube Fanfest India 2023:

Check this direct link to book your tickets for Youtube Fanfest India 2023.

At the right corner, you will see the option of book ticket in a box under the banner. If you see ‘Sold out’ option, it means all tickets have been booked now.

Those who have successfully booked their tickets will need to exchange their e-tickets with wristbands at designated time and location. It is mandatory as you will not be allowed to enter the event premises without it.

Items banned at the event location

No dangerous or potentially hazardous objects will be allowed in the venue and may be ejected with or without the owner from the venue.

No illegal or illicit substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia.

No weapons of any kind including, but not limited to, pocket knives, slingshots, and self-defense sprays.

No flammable items or liquids including aerosols and fireworks.

No markers or spray paint.

No stuffed animals.

No facial masks.

No outside food or beverage including alcohol and or ice or ice packs.

No cigarettes.

No opaque bottles, cans, canteens, flasks, coolers, or glass containers.

No opened over-the-counter medication or eye drops.

No glow sticks.

No balloons, balls, inflatable balls, frisbees or flying disks.

No umbrellas, chairs, blankets, sleeping bags or tents.

No bicycles, skateboards, hoverboards, scooters, or personal motorized vehicles.

No drones or unmanned aerial vehicles.

No animals or pets except for service animals assisting an individual with a disability.

No large chains, chained wallets or spiked jewelry.

No laser pens, laser pointers, or similar focused light devices.

No water guns, squirt guns, spray bottles or misters.

No musical instruments, megaphones, whistles, noisemakers or air horns.

No poles, sticks, or “totems.”

Additional items may be prohibited at the discretion of the security team.