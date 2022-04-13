हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
YouTube

YouTube outage disrupts services globally, restored later

Nearly 10,000 users had reported issues with the service on Downdetector, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

YouTube outage disrupts services globally, restored later

LONDON: Alphabet Inc`s YouTube said on Tuesday it has fixed issues that had disrupted certain features for several thousands of its users across the online video sharing and social media platform.

"All fixed – you should now be able to log in, switch between accounts, and use the account menu & navigation bar across all services (YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Studio) and devices," YouTube tweeted.

 

 

Nearly 10,000 users had reported issues with the service on Downdetector, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Logging in, switching accounts and using the navigation bar was among the issues faced by users, YouTube tweeted at the time of disruption.

Users had also reported issues with accessing the live television platform YouTube TV, according to the outage-tracking website.

The issue affecting the platform was not immediately clear.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
YouTubeYoutube outageYouTube servicesYourTube usersYouTube TV
Next
Story

WhatsApp likely to roll out new drawing tool features

Must Watch

PT4M48S

DNA: New York — Multiple injured in Brooklyn subway shooting