trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693475
NewsTechnology
YOUTUBE

YouTube Rolls Out A Collection Of Mini-Games; Here's Who Can Play

Meanwhile, YouTube has said it is testing new generative AI features that’ll let people create music tracks using just a text prompt or a simple hummed tune.

Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 05:33 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

YouTube Rolls Out A Collection Of Mini-Games; Here's Who Can Play

New Delhi: In an effort to lure users to subscribe to its paid Premium service, Google-owned YouTube has rolled out a collection of mini-games -- called "Playables", offering more than 30 mini-games that can be played instantly, without the need for any downloads.

The games can be played on Android, iOS and desktop. To begin, users can navigate to a "Playables" shelf by scrolling on Home or by clicking a "Playables" link in the Explore menu on desktop and mobile, reports TechCrunch.

The games available are Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, Angry Birds Showdown, Merge Pirates, Farm Land, Words of Wonder, Endless Siege, 8 Ball Billiards Classic, and Brain Out. The games may not be available at all times, as YouTube stated that they are only playable until March 28.

This limited-time access might be used by YouTube to gather feedback from its Premium subscribers before making any further choices about expanding its gaming capabilities. Meanwhile, YouTube has said it is testing new generative AI features that’ll let people create music tracks using just a text prompt or a simple hummed tune.

The company introduced Dream Track, an experiment on YouTube Shorts which is powered by Google DeepMind’s most advanced music generation model to date, Lyria.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?