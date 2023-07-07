trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631986
NewsTechnology
YOUTUBE

Youtube Testing New Lock Screen Feature --Know How To Use It

This new feature will be available on Android and iOS. Although the feature is in testing, Premium members can access this feature until July 30.

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 10:38 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Youtube Testing New Lock Screen Feature --Know How To Use It

San Francisco: Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is testing a new lock screen feature, which will allow users to disable touch input while watching a video.

"Lock Screen disables touch input while watching a video so that accidental taps do not pause, skip or disrupt the video," the company said on its experiments page.

This new feature will be available on Android and iOS. Although the feature is in testing, Premium members can access this feature until July 30.

cre Trending Stories

While watching a video in full-screen mode, users have to tap on the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen and select 'Lock Screen', to use this feature.

Meanwhile, last month, the video-sharing platform had said that it was testing a three strikes policy for people using ad blockers. "We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers," a YouTube spokesperson had said.

The company also provided details on how the policy works, while noting that "ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service."

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded