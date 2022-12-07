YouTube to roll out custom-made stickers and emotes for comment section and livestream - Details Inside

New Delhi: Streaming giant YouTube has announced to bring out a new feature that will allow users to add custom-made stickers and emotes on YouTube comment section in both videos or on streams. This feature also bears a little resemblance to what Twitch offers for livestreams, which are custom-created emoji from the streamers themselves, though in YouTube’s case, these emotes are available sitewide. Earlier, they can only write text or emojis in the comment section. The new add-on feature will expand viewers’ option to give the reaction they want to give to their favourite video or on stream.

However, users can’t use the new add-on feature on mobile devices, however, they can avail the big library of emotes on YouTube for the web. There are about 60 emotes available for chat.

How to use them

To use the new YouTube Emotes, you need to hit the little smiley face in the live chat or comments section. On a live stream, that icon is found on the left, while the comments section on prerecorded videos holds the emoji section to the right-hand side. From there, you’ll see a grid of YouTube Emotes you can use in your comments. These are added to a section that also holds channel membership emoji for paid users.

Much like the Emoji Kitchen creations, these new emotes were designed by a small team of artists. With that, the comments section will be a little more lively, especially since the feature doesn’t look to be locked behind a paywall.