topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
SLACK

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield to step down next month; Lidiane Jones will take over charge

Salesforce had acquired Slack last year in a nearly $28 billion deal following a massive bet that Slack's workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Reuters
  • Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January.
  • Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack.
  • Shares in Salesforce, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), slumped about 4%.

Trending Photos

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield to step down next month; Lidiane Jones will take over charge

New Delhi: Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January, parent company Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) said on Monday. Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack, a company spokesperson said.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp 'Message Yourself' feature rolled out: Here's Step-by-Step guide to use this function - In PICS

Business Insider had first reported the news earlier in the day. Shares in Salesforce, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), slumped about 4%.

ALSO READ | 'Rare to see...': Anand Mahindra reacts to World Bank's India GDP forecast

Salesforce had acquired Slack last year in a nearly $28 billion deal following a massive bet that Slack's workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies. Last week, Salesforce stock tumbled after co-CEO Bret Taylor's sudden exit caught Wall Street off guard and raised concerns about the merit in having two leaders.

Live Tv

SlackSlack CEOSalesforce

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'