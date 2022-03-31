हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
YouTube

YouTube TV launches picture-in-picture support for iPhone, iPad

However, picture-in-picture support is not yet available for all mobile users of the YouTube application.

YouTube TV launches picture-in-picture support for iPhone, iPad

New Delhi: YouTube TV on Thursday announced that it has started rolling out picture-in-picture (PiP) to its iPhone and iPad app.

"We are happy to share that picture-in-picture is now rolling out to your iOS 15+ devices. Simply select a video to watch and swipe up from the bottom of the screen to return to the device's homepage. The video can scale down and move across your screen," the firm said in a tweet.

However, picture-in-picture support is not yet available for all mobile users of the YouTube application.

"We really appreciate your patience while we worked on enabling this key feature for your iOS 15+ devices. We hope you enjoy this easy way to stream," the firm added.

PiP makes watching videos easier, people can use their iPhone or iPad to multitask while also watching.

The feature will allow the video to stay on the screen in a minimised player with concentrated playback controls.

In addition, Google has also been testing picture-in-picture for standard YouTube content with its premium subscribers, but the feature has not yet rolled out beyond those who have a subscription.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
YouTubeYouTube IndiaiPhoneiPad
Next
Story

Looking for a cheap re-furbished Apple iPhone? Important update for you

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Zee Top 10: Birbhum violence: PM Modi to meet BJP MPs