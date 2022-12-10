YouTuber meets indigenous tribe with no contact of outside world; Netizens ask lightly 'is he alive' - Watch video here

New Delhi: Australian YouTuber Brodie Moss met an indigenous tribe that thrives without contact from outside world in ‘forgotten island’ in Northern Vanuatu. The video, which he posted on his YouTube channel and Instagram, appeared to show his meeting with the members of indigenous tribe first time and they all went in glee and euphoria. These indigenous men having bows and arrows appeared dancing and singing when taking the YouTuber with them to their home. The indigenous people could be seen wearing the wreaths made of leaves and clothes' pieces around the thighs.

“Most wild experience of my life new video drops in a coupla hours,” The YouTuber wrote on Instagram while sharing his first encounter to the indigenous tribe in forgotten islands of Northern Vanuatu. The video has got so far over 241k likes and 6k comments.

People are taking a dig in the comment section by asking whether the YouTuber is alive or not. One user commented, “Are you still alive or they are playing with your bones now?”

Another user named jayjamesaz commented, “So the guy just pointing the bow and arrow at you, that was a friendly gesture I take it.”

A user named hairess_gallery feared for his life and wrote, “y’all realize this post is a wee old? Where is he?

Who is Brodie Moss?

Brodie Moss is an adventurer YouTuber who runs a YouTube channel named YBS Youngbloods. He has over 3.92 m subscribers.

Where is ‘Forgotten Island of Vanuatu’?

Vanuatu which is officially known as Republic of Vanuatu is an island country located in the South Pacific Ocean. It was founded in 1980. The archipelago is east of Northern Australian. There are some parts in the archipelago where indigenous tribes thrive without any contact with outside world.