Citadel CEO gifts all 10,000 employees and their families three-day Disney World trip, Coldplay concert; Here's WHY

New Delhi: Great boss can encourage employees to do more than what they’ve been doing so far with the acts of generosity and kindness. Life is hard. But unexpected treats and gifts can make it little kinder for people. Praising the employees' hard work and dedication, US-based company Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has showered the generosity to the employees. All 10,000 employees of the company have been given three-day trip to Florida’s Walt Disney World along with their families for free.

Ken Griffin also took care of the plane tickets of employees and their families, who were coming from different places. He also covered hotel bookings and meals. Some employees, lucky ones, got the chance to attend a Coldplay concert with Carly Rae Jepsen and DJ Diplo.

He told to the employees, “We have built the most extraordinary team not only in our history – but also in the history of finance. We have an incredible future ahead of us – and I look forward to the chapters yet to be written.”

Citadel LLC is a multinational hedge fund and financial services company. It was founded in 1990 by Kenneth C. Griffin. The CEO currently stands as 40th richest man in the world, as per Forbes list.