Zee Exclusive: WhatsApp issues clarification on new privacy policy, update will benefit small business and traders

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp has updated its terms of service and privacy policy regarding how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant's products. Users have received in-app prompts informing them of the update in terms of use that take effect on February 8, 2021.

The message to users noted that the key updates include more information about WhatsApp's service and how it processes user data; how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats; and how WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the company products. The message added that users will need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp.

When contacted, a statement from WhatsApp read:

As we've previously informed in October 2020, as part of WhatsApp's business vision, in order to enable small businesses better, we are updating our terms of service and privacy policy as we work to make WhatsApp a great way to get answers or help from a business. Privacy policy and terms updates are common in the tech industry, as you know.

Respect for your privacy is coded into our DNA. Since we started WhatsApp, we’ve built our services with a set of strong privacy principles in mind. In our updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy you'll find:

Additional Information On How We Handle Your Data. Our updated Terms and Privacy Policy provide more information on how we process your data, and our commitment to privacy. For example, we’ve added more information about more recent product features and functionalities, how we process your data for safety, security and integrity, and added more direct links to user settings, Help Center articles and how you can manage your information.

Better Communication With Businesses. Many businesses rely on WhatsApp to communicate with their customers and clients. We work with businesses that use Facebook or third parties to help store and better manage their communications with you on WhatsApp.

Making It Easier To Connect. As part of the Facebook Companies, WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer experiences and integrations across Facebook’s family of apps and products.

WhatsApp counts India among its biggest markets with over 400 million users. More than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day globally and more than 40 million people view a business' catalog each month -- including more than 3 million in India.

In its privacy policy, WhatsApp said it works with third-party service providers and other Facebook companies to help it operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support and market its services.

