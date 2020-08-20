Zoom video call arriving on Amazon Echo, Google Nest, Facebook Portal devices

New Delhi: Video meeting app Zoom Video Communications has announced that its calling feature is coming on Amazon Echo, Google Nest and Facebook Portal devices.

“Zoom for Home is expanding to smart displays including Amazon Echo Show, Portal from Facebook, and Google Nest Hub Max, bringing Zoom to widely-used devices and broadening their capabilities to the work environment,” a company statement said.

Zoom on Portal is expected to be available publicly in September. Zoom on Echo Show and Zoom on Assistant-enabled Smart Displays, including Google Nest Hub Max are expected to be available by the end of the year, the NASDAQ listed company said.

The Video calling app said that adding Zoom to these devices, “users can more easily connect with friends, family, and now, colleagues, helping them to work smarter, build stronger relationships, and meet face-to-face through video collaboration”.

As a part of Zoom for Home, Zoom Meeting users will be able to extend integrated calendar and HD video and audio for Zoom Meetings on these smart displays.

Zoom on Portal will be available in September and will allow customers to use a device that blends into their home and brings one-touch join face-to-face communication and digital whiteboarding for all your Zoom Meetings. In addition, Portal’s Smart Camera automatically helps keep you in frame for immersive video calls with colleagues and family. Zoom on Portal will be available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ with support for Portal TV in the future.

Alexa customers will soon be able to join Zoom video conferences from select Echo Show devices. With Zoom on Echo Show, customers will be able to access high-quality meeting experiences by simply saying, “Alexa, join my Zoom meeting.” And, if you’ve linked your calendar in the Alexa app, Alexa will automatically start your scheduled meeting entirely hands-free without you needing to know your meeting ID or passcode. Zoom will be rolling out to Amazon Echo Show devices in the U.S. later this year, beginning with Echo Show 8.

Zoom on Google Nest Hub Max will extend the capabilities of native high-quality Zoom video meetings onto the device. Fully integrated with Google Calendar and Google Assistant, customers will be able to enjoy hands-free controls with commands such as “Hey Google, join my next meeting.” Zoom is scheduled to come to Assistant-enabled Smart Displays, including Nest Hub Max by the end of the year.