COVID surge: Telangana government imposes 10-day lockdown from May 12

Starting from tomorrow ( May 12 ), there will be a 10-day lockdown in the entire Telangana state.

The lockdown will be imposed from 6 am to 10 am. The government has said that there will be relaxation to buy and sell essentials. Telangana had been implementing a night curfew for the past two weeks.

The decision to impose lockdown was taken at a cabinet meeting held at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's residence.

"The State Cabinet has decided to impose #lockdown for 10 days starting 10 am tomorrow. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities. The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring the Covid-19 vaccine." Telangana CMO posted on twitter.

Also, the Telangana government has decided to call for global tenders to augment vaccine supply in the state.

Detailed guidelines for lockdown will be released shortly.

