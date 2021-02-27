Hyderabad: 'Killer' rooster to be produced in court for taking owner's life

Hyderabad: The police in Telangana`s Jagtiyal district took a rooster in 'custody' for accidentally killing its owner, the bird will be produced in court.

The incident occurred on February 22 at Lothunur village when the owner Thanugulla Satish (45) brought the rooster for an illegal cockfight. The rooster tried to set itself free from the owners clutches in the attempt a knife which was tied to the bird's leg cut Satish's groin.

An injured Satish was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

In Telangana, cockfight is banned but a group of people were secretly organising it near the Yellamma temple in the village.

After the inquest, police brought the bird to the Gollapalli police station, it was looked after by the police personnel who also arranged food for it.

Gollapalli SHO B. Jeevan told IANS that the bird was neither arrested nor detained. He said the police took the responsibility of protecting the rooster and shifted it to a farm house.

"We will produce the rooster in court and follow the direction of the judge as to what to do next," the SHO told IANS.

Despite a court-imposed ban cockfights are common with some people continuing to oragnise them during the festival. In such cockfights, specially-bred roosters are made to fight against each other with small knives or blades tied to their legs. Some groups organise them illegally too.

