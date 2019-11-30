Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape-murder: All four accused to be produced in court today

Hyderabad: A truck driver and three cleaners, who were arrested by the Cyberabad police for the alleged gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad, will be produced in the court on Friday. The police said that all the four accused have confessed to the crime, adding that a request will be made to hand over the case to the fast-track court in Mahbubnagar to expedite for maximum punishment to the accused.

During a press conference, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that four accused hatched a plan to rape the victim when they saw her parking her two-wheeler at 6 pm on Wednesday at Tondupally toll plaza at Shamshabad. As per their plan, they deliberately deflated one of the tyres of her scooty and then reached out to her under the pretext of repairing her vehicle.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Arif, a lorry driver, and J Siva, J Naveen and Chenna Keshavulu, all lorry cleaners. Arif is 26 years old while three other accused are aged 20. All the accused hailed from Narayanpet district of Telangana. The police chief said when the victim returned around 9 pm to collect her scooty parked near the toll plaza off the ORR, Arif told her that her vehicle had got punctured. He offered to help her get the vehicle repaired and sent Siva with the vehicle.

The accused, who were in an inebriated condition, dragged the girl inside away from the main road and raped her. The police said the victim died of asphyxiation during the rape as the accused had tightly held her mouth. The accused later carried the body 28 km away to Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town and set it ablaze.

The accused had come to Hyderabad in a lorry to deliver a load of bricks.

According to police, the victim had called her sister around 9.45 p.m. that her vehicle got punctured and somebody offered to help her and took her vehicle for repair. She also said that she was feeling frightened due to presence of some truck drivers near her. The victim`s sister had advised her to leave the vehicle, come to the toll plaza and return home by a cab. However, when she later called her back, the mobile was switched off. The family lodged a missing complaint with the police around 11 p.m. The police on Thursday morning found a charred body near Shadnagar and it was identified as the body of the missing woman.

Investigations revealed that the victim had left her house in Shamshabad for Kolluru village to attend the duty at the veterinary hospital. She returned in the evening at the toll plaza, parked her scooty nearby and took a cab to go to Gachibowli to visit a dermatologist.