Major fire at expo grounds in Hyderabad; fire tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out at the Nampally exhibition grounds in Hyderabad, Telangana on Wednesday night, as reported by news agency ANI.

At least two persons were admitted to hospital due to suffocation, officials said, adding that some stalls were gutted.

The fire broke out in a stall at the All India Industrial Exhibition.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire even as disaster response force of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was pressed into service, they said.

The blaze, which apparently started from a stall spread to some other stalls, creating panic among the visitors.

The 45-day All-India industrial exhibition popularly called 'Numaish' started on January 1.

with PTI inputs