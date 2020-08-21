Srisailam power plant fire: Two bodies found, 10 people rescued; some others still feared trapped

HYDERABAD: The Nagarkurnool Collector on Friday claimed that two bodies, including one of an Assistant Engineer, have been recovered from the Srisailam hydroelectric power plant where a major fire erupted following an explosion late on Thursday.

News agency ANI reported that at least ten people have been rescued so far, of which 6 are under treatment at a hospital in Srisailam. Nine others still feared trapped inside the plant.

Initial reports indicate that a short circuit led to an explosion resulting in a huge fire and a thick layer of smoke later engulfing the spot.

Of the several persons reported to be present at the spot when the fire took place, 8 escaped to safety through a tunnel whereas many others were believed to be trapped inside the complex. Those trapped include six TS Genco employees and three private company employees.

Firefighters are at the spot and carrying out the rescue operation. Officials said thick smoke which has been billowing due to the fire is hampering rescue operations.

Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy and TS Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao had reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts.

Reddy said that the mishap occurred in the first unit of the power station and four panels were damaged. He said that the rescuers were unable to enter the tunnel due to thick smoke.

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao also expressed shock over the Srisailam power station fire mishap. The Chief Minister said that he is in touch with concerned officials and is taking updates on a regular basis.

Sources said that CM Rao has instructed officials to evacuate all workers who are trapped inside the plant. He also spoke to Minister Jagdeesh Reddy and Transco, Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, who was at the site, and the reviewed relief measures taken so far.

Rescuers are also being rushed in from the Singareni collieries to aid the ongoing rescue operation there. Power generation operations at the power station have been suspended following the incident.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also cancelled his scheduled visit to Srisailam after fire mishap.

The Srisailam dam is located across the Krishna river which serves as the border between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.