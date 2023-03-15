topStoriesenglish2583758
Telangana Announces Half-Day For Schools Due To Rising Temperatures - Check New Timings

The ruling applies to all schools under government, government-aided, and private management, including elementary, upper primary, and high schools.

Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

New Delhi: The Telangana government announced on Monday that all schools in the state will have reduced hours of operation beginning today (March 15) Wednesday, presumably in preparation for the approaching summer, with temperatures in Hyderabad already reaching 36-38 degrees Celsius. The circular from the Director of School Education ordered regional joint directors and district educational officers to hold half-day sessions beginning on March 15 and ending on April 24. Schools will now open at 8 a.m. and close at 12.30 p.m. Mid- day meals will be served at 12:30 p.m.

The order applies to all schools under government, government-aided, and private management, including elementary, upper primary, and high schools. The officials were charged with informing schools about the order and monitoring its implementation.

"All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the state are hereby informed that the half days will commence from March 15 untill the last working day which is April 24, 2023," an official notification from the Director of School Education said on Monday. 

Furthermore, specific sessions for Class 10 students will be maintained in preparation for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in April 2023. Schools which will act as SSC examination centres will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to the announcement.

