Telangana CM's son KT Rama Rao sneezes during public function, triggers panic

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son KT Rama Rao created a flutter when he sneezed at a public function in Rajanna-Siricilla district on Monday.

According to reports, KTR, as his popular know among his followers in the state, was on a visit to Rajanna-Siricilla district on Monday. He was attending an event and while interacting with officials, he sneezed several times, triggering panic among those present there.

Videos of KTR, who is Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state Information Technology Minister, sneezing into his towel went viral on social media.

In those videos, KTR looked slightly uncomfortable while he interacted with officials.

With the videos of him sneezing getting viral on social media, it triggered concerns about the KTR’s health.

Several net users went on to suggest that he should visit a hospital for a COVID-19 test, citing the Health Ministry protocol which mandates that people with symptoms of cold, flu, running nose, sore throat and fever should visit the nearest hospital.

KTR, however, clarified on Tuesday that he was perfectly well and apologised for any inconvenience he may have caused.

“Many thanks for your concern sir. Perfectly well now. Developed an allergic cold (struggling for many years) en route to Siricilla. Didn’t want to cancel my visit suddenly as it would inconvenience many people. Apologies for any inconvenience I may have caused inadvertently,” he tweeted, in reply to his follower’s query.

KTR inaugurated the central lighting system, an administrative building among other events at the Textile Park in Baddenapalli of Thangallapalli block in Siricilla, his home constituency on Monday.