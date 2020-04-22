Telangana constables save buffaloes from raging fire in Iskilla village, avert mishap

In an act of bravery, two constables in a Telangana village saved the lives of buffaloes in the nick of time as a raging fire was spreading wildly in the area. The constables, Yadagiri and Ravinder Reddy saved the animals that were tied to trees in a field in Iskilla village near Ramannapet. The cattle owners were not present.

The policemen were going to Ramannapettam from Kakkireni as part of the task force when they witnessed the helpless animals tied as the fire started to spread. The animals were already panicking and at first, it was difficult for the constables to untie them as the buffaloes were charging them. However, gathering all courage they manage tp untie the animals and averted a mishap.

The animals rushed towards safety once they were freed. The constables after that continued their stay in the field and tried to douse the fire.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Telangana Police shared a video of the incident lauding the constables. "Constable Yadagiri and Ravinder Reddy, who were coming to Ramannapettam from Kakkireni as part of the task force, responded immediately after seeing the cattle barking in the village of Iskilla," they tweeted.

The Telangana DGP also lauded their preparedness, spontaneity and caring attitude. "WellDone dear #ConstableOfficers Yadagiri & Ravinder Reddy. Preparedness is all about making yourselves ready to act on, taking any risk/challenge instantaneously. Spontaneity when added, you can serve more effectively & this can only be driven by an attitude called Caring'," he tweeted.

WellDone dear #ConstableOfficers Yadagiri & Ravinder Reddy.

Preparedness is all about making yourselves ready to act on, taking any risk/challenge instantaneously.

Spontaneity when added, you can serve more effectively & this can only be driven by an attitude called Caring'. https://t.co/iZmfC3V54G — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) April 22, 2020

The Rachakonda Police announced cash rewards and appreciated them. "Good job by our Ramannapet blue Colt police #constable officers Yadgiri and Ravindra Reddy in timely action in #savingCattles from #fire mishap is highly appreciated. May their tribe grow. Giving cash rewards," it tweeted.