हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana police

Telangana constables save buffaloes from raging fire in Iskilla village, avert mishap

The policemen were going to Ramannapettam from Kakkireni as part of the task force when they witnessed the helpless animals tied as the fire started to spread.

Telangana constables save buffaloes from raging fire in Iskilla village, avert mishap

In an act of bravery, two constables in a Telangana village saved the lives of buffaloes in the nick of time as a raging fire was spreading wildly in the area. The constables, Yadagiri and Ravinder Reddy saved the animals that were tied to trees in a field in Iskilla village near Ramannapet. The cattle owners were not present.

The policemen were going to Ramannapettam from Kakkireni as part of the task force when they witnessed the helpless animals tied as the fire started to spread. The animals were already panicking and at first, it was difficult for the constables to untie them as the buffaloes were charging them. However, gathering all courage they manage tp untie the animals and averted a mishap.

The animals rushed towards safety once they were freed. The constables after that continued their stay in the field and tried to douse the fire.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Telangana Police shared a video of the incident lauding the constables. "Constable Yadagiri and Ravinder Reddy, who were coming to Ramannapettam from Kakkireni as part of the task force, responded immediately after seeing the cattle barking in the village of Iskilla," they tweeted.

The Telangana DGP also lauded their preparedness, spontaneity and caring attitude. "WellDone dear #ConstableOfficers Yadagiri & Ravinder Reddy. Preparedness is all about making yourselves ready to act on, taking any risk/challenge instantaneously. Spontaneity when added, you can serve more effectively & this can only be driven by an attitude called Caring'," he tweeted.

The Rachakonda Police announced cash rewards and appreciated them. "Good job by our Ramannapet blue Colt police #constable officers Yadgiri and Ravindra Reddy in timely action in #savingCattles from #fire mishap is highly appreciated. May their tribe grow. Giving cash rewards," it tweeted.

Tags:
Telangana policeTelangana constables
Next
Story

Growing number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad cause of serious concern: KCR
Corona Meter
  • 19984Confirmed
  • 3870Discharged
  • 640Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M8S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day