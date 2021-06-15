हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana

Telangana government cancels Class 12 exams, Class 11 students to be promoted

Image for representational purpose only

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday announced that it has decided to cancel the Class 12 exam for the academic year 2020-21. In an official notification, the state government said that Class 12 results will be declared on basis of pre-determined objective criteria.

As per the notice released, the government has asked the authorities to submit the evaluation criteria for Class 12 evaluation to the government for approval.

“State Govt decides to cancel Class XII exam for academic yr 2020-21. Results to be declared on basis of pre-determined objective criteria. Secretary, Board of Intermediate Examination is directed to issue orders for promoting all Class XI students to Class XII,” the government of Telangana said, according to ANI.

 

 

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TS BIE 2nd Year Inter Exams 2021 were cancelled on June 8, 2021. The state government had decided to instead evaluate the students on the basis of predefined objective criteria. The evaluation criteria, however, have not been shared by the board as yet.

The move came after almost all the states in the country decided to take lead from CBSE and cancel the Class 12 examinations. Even the larger boards like Maharashtra and UP have cancelled their Class 12 Board Examinations.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that this decision was taken keeping in mind the surge in Covid-19 and the concern of the students and their parents.

She said a committee of officials would be constituted to finalise the modalities for the marks to be awarded to the students.

