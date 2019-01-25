Telangana panchayat elections second phase Live Updates: Voting begins

Hyderabad: Second phase of Telangana Panchayat elections began at 7 am on Friday. The polling will continue till 1 pm and the counting will begin from 2 pm.

This is the first ever polls for panchayats after the formation of the state in 2014.

A massive layer of security which includes nearly 50,000 security personnel has been deployed for peaceful polling, informed the state election commission (SEC) said on Thursday.

A total of 10,668 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts in 3,342 panchayats while 63,480 candidates are in the fray for 26,191 wards, official communication from the SEC said.

The first phase of the Panchayat polls was held on January 21.

The third phase would be held on January 30.