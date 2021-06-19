हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana unlocks: All restrictions to be lifted from Sunday

The COVID-19 lockdown has been lifted in all districts of Telangana from June 19 night. The state cabinet took the decision to not continue with the lockdown further as the COVID-19 cases have drastically come down.

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The COVID-19 lockdown has been lifted in all districts of Telangana from June 19 night. The state cabinet took the decision to not continue with the lockdown further as the COVID-19 cases have drastically come down.

"The number of corona cases in the state, the percentage of positivity has dropped significantly and the corona has come under complete control, the decision was taken after reviewing the reports provided by the medical authorities to lift the lockdown to this extent," the CMO stated on Twitter.

Earlier, the government had announced certain relaxations between 6 am and 5 pm. Also, an additional hour till 6 pm had been granted for people to reach their homes from offices.

Now, all these curbs remain suspended from tomorrow, Sunday and all business activities will be allowed entirely. 

(This a breaking news, more details are awaited)

