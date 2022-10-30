Aasif Sheikh to Ashna Kishore, TV actors talk about their spooky, fun-filled Halloween parties

New Delhi: Every year on October 31st, Halloween is celebrated all over the world, and the tradition continues with full fervour and excitement in India as well. With everyone donning costumes, serving each other "trick-or-treat", carving jack-o-lanterns, and generally engaging in festive gatherings to ward off all evil. &TV actors Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna, Doosri Maa), Ashna Kishore (Kate Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share their experience of spooky and fun-filled Halloween parties.

Aayudh Bhanushali, who essays Krishna in &TV show Doosri Maa, shares, “The best Halloween I celebrated was at my school last year. We had a small costume party, and I received the prize for the best Halloween costume, which was very unexpected. My mother made me dress up like a big fat Halloween pumpkin. Our teacher also dressed up in various costumes to celebrate the spirit of Halloween and they organized competitions like pumpkin carving, apple bobbing, Halloween bingo, and Halloween treasure hunting. I enjoyed all the games with my friends, and it was one of the best parties I attended. After the competition, we got the opportunity to go trick-or-treating, enjoy candy, and dance at a Halloween party. This year I am shooting in Jaipur, and I am thinking of doing some fun pranks on my co-stars, like scaring them with a ghost mask or placing some fake mice and insects in their makeup room (laughs). Happy Halloween to all."

Ashna Kishore, who plays Kate Singh in &TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “During my school days, my brother and I had organised a Halloween party for our friends. First, with the help of our mother, we planned Halloween-themed food and drinks, including eateries shaped like monsters and cupcakes oozing blood-coloured jam. In the background, eerie music was played, creating the ideal Halloween atmosphere. Then we decided to play some prank on our friends. We hung a terrifying demon mask from our ceiling so that anyone entering would be terrified by the ghost's face. It was hilarious. After the party, we watched some scary horror movies and read some scary storybooks to scare each other and have a thrilling night. If I get a chance to visit Delhi this Halloween, I'll do something similar with my childhood friends. Surprise your besties and play pranks on them to create memories that will last a lifetime. Happy trick-or-treating!”

Aasif Sheikh, who essays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in &TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “Honestly, I have never been to any Halloween parties, but, in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai sets, whenever I am dressing up or cross-dressing as some character, I feel like I am celebrating Halloween (laughs). I remember last year I was in the get-up of Bella Donna, which was slightly inspired by the character Annabelle. Then came Joker, and then this year I was dressed up as Mahnoos Kanpuri Shayar. There are many more coming. Our makeup artists are just mind-blowing, and we do lots of pranks on set with each other with such spooky makeup whenever we get a chance. So, there’s always a Halloween party on set. I wish you a spook-tacular Halloween this year.”

