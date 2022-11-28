topStoriesenglish
Abdu Rozik receives backlash from fans after defaming Shalin Bhanot!

Abdu and Sajid's camaraderie has been a talking point of the show but also the fact that the latter has had an influence over the former. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 07:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: One of the contestants who received unconditional love right from the beginning of the show was Abdu Rozik, for his physical disability and also for the fact that he had come to India from another country. While our country gave him a lot of love and adulation, we're reminded of the time when Archana reiterated that Abdu was no baby and an actual contestant. 

Abdu and Sajid's camaraderie has been a talking point of the show but also the fact that the latter has had an influence over the former. 

Devoleena in a tweet has called out Abdu for his below-the-belt words against Shalin, 'Okay..So lets talk about #AbduRozik after long time because whole week No see Bro..So #AbduRozik is saying #ShalinBhanot is like his Socks & just a Shit ACTOR..Slow claps..Apne Ring Master ki boli bolne laga..Good for him & for Us too.. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #BB16 Not Cool bro' 

Apparently, Abdu has finally accepted to drop the mask of playing the cute goody two shoes & has been taking the route that everyone else takes. Moreover looks like he's taking lessons from his mentor Sajid who was recently schooled for his language against Archana.

In a conversation he referred to Shalin as a shit actor and that he's like his socks.

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promosBigg Boss 16 AbduBigg Boss 16 ShalinAbdu Shalin

