Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' receives a thumbs up from audience, makers thrilled with response

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut 'Breathe: Into The Shadow' received all the love from fans upon its release. It is a story of a missing girl Siya whose parents (played by junior B and south sensation Nithya Menon) leave no stone unturned to protect their daughter. The audience gave it a big thumbs up. It was streamed on Amazon Prime Videos.

“We are thrilled with the amazing response and the love we have got from the fans for Breathe: Into The Shadows. We are so glad to have this gem in our content selection. Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen among other cast of the show have delivered a stellar performance in this gripping crime thriller. It is truly overwhelming to continue our winning streak with Indian Originals as we aim to elevate our benchmark a notch higher in times ahead” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking about the success of the series, Director Mayank Sharma said, “Within few hours of the launch of our Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows, applause and appreciation started pouring in and it was overwhelming! We wanted to bring to our viewers a roller-coaster ride of drama, suspense and thrill and we are extremely humbled and touched with the love we have received. I could not have asked for a better team of artists and crew who went above and beyond to bring this series to life. It will always have a special place in my life and heart.”

'Breathe: Into The Shadows' has been written and directed by Mayank Sharma. Abhishek Bachchan and South actress Nithya Menen are the latest actors to join the OTT bandwagon with this show. Amit Sadh is seen reprising his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant from season one of 'Breathe'.