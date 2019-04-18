ACT Fibernet partners with ZEE5 to expand its OTT offerings

ACT Fibernet, India's largest fiber-focused wired broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider), today announced a strategic partnership with ZEE5, India's fastest growing OTT platform. As a step to expand its OTT offerings and provide an unmatchable entertainment experience, ACT Fibernet is onboarding a variety of video-on-demand content platforms to meet the entertainment needs of customers across all segments.

As part of the partnership, ZEE5 will be listed on ACT Fibernet portal where existing customers can access premium content on the basis their subscription status. Additionally, first time users can avail exclusive one-month free subscription through ACT Fibernet. This offer will be available at an additional cost of INR 99 across all the 17 cities where ACT Fibernet has its presence.

Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing, ACT Fibernet, commented, "ZEE5 as a platform provides entertainment across languages and multiple genres and we are very excited to bring their extensive offerings to our customers. In line with our brand philosophy 'Feel the Advantage', we aim to provide holistic entertainment experience to our customers and with the convenience to enjoy content from best of streaming providers in this category."

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India said, "ZEE5 has always been at the forefront of providing cutting edge content to viewers across languages. ACT Fibernet is a leader in the ISP space with phenomenal connectivity and caters to a premium audience. This partnership will help us widen our viewer base by many folds. Additionally, with this association, we also aim to make ZEE5 more accessible to our audience who can reap the benefits of our vast content library."



With over 3500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4000+ music videos, 35+ theatre plays and 90+ LIVE TV Channels across 12 languages, ZEE5 truly presents a blend of unrivalled content offering for its viewers across the nation and worldwide. With ZEE5, the global content of Zindagi as a brand, which was widely appreciated across the country, has also been brought back for its loyal viewers.

Availability: The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store http://bit.ly/zee5 and iOS App Store http://bit.ly/zee5ios . Also available at www.zee5.com , as a Progressive Web App (PWA).