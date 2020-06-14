हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Singh

Actress Deepika Singh’s coronavirus-positive mother gets admitted to Delhi hospital after viral plea

On Friday, Deepika Singh had shared an online plea, which went viral, seeking help for her mother. In the video, she spoke about her mother’s condition, but despite that, several hospitals in Delhi are refusing to admit her citing lack of bed.

Actress Deepika Singh’s coronavirus-positive mother gets admitted to Delhi hospital after viral plea
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@deepikasingh150

New Delhi: TV actress Deepika Singh’s mother, who has tested positive for coronavirus, was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Saturday after she tweeted for help from authorities. In a social media post, Deepika thanked the Delhi government for the prompt response.

“Thank you to Delhi Govt & health minister for the immediate response to my tweet & video. Finally, my mother got admission to Sir Gangaram Hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery,” she wrote.

On Friday, the ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ actress had shared an online plea hoping, which went viral, seeking help for her mother. In the video, a visibly disturbed Deepika spoke about her mother’s condition, but despite that, several hospitals in Delhi are refusing to admit her citing lack of bed.

"My mom has been diagnosed with COVID-19 positive. My mom and dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital and they didn't give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help," Deepika wrote on Instagram, also tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video, Deepika shared she has a joint family of 45 members including her parents in Delhi and believes everyone is at risk at the moment.

"This is a request message to the Delhi government and Arvind Kejriwal about my mother, who is 59-year-old and has tested positive for corona. Her test was conducted Lady Hardinge four to five days back but the reports are not being handed to them. My father was told to take the photo of the report and he doesn't have WhatsApp so we can't show it to any hospital," she said.

Deepika said she is currently in Mumbai with her son and it is difficult for her to travel to Delhi at this point. 

Deepika Singh diya aur baati hum deepika singh Deepika Singh mother Coronavirus
