Actress Deepika Singh's mother recovers from coronavirus, grandmother still in hospital

New Delhi: TV actress Deepika Singh of 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' fame wrote a thank you note for all those who helped her in her mother's coronavirus treatment. In her post, she revealed that her mother has recovered and is back home, but added that her grandmother, who also tested positive for COVID-19, is still in getting treated at a Delhi hospital.

Sharing a picture with her mother and grandmother, Deepika wrote, "Thank you to all of you for your immediate help, support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She's back home & safe. Grateful to everyone who have been a big support in this journey. Dil se shukriya. Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive & still in hospital."

"Please do keep her in your prayers. Although thank you is not enough but I don't have a better word. Really grateful to all of you," she added.

Earlier in June, Deepika had appealed to the Delhi government to provide immediate help to her mother, who was denied admission in various hospitals citing lack of bed. She had shared her plea on social media which went viral.

Deepika also said that she lives currently in Mumbai with her son and it would be difficult for her to travel to Delhi.

Later, Deepika's mother was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.