Aditya Naryan calls father Udit Narayan his idol, says ‘I feel fortunate to have his DNA’

New Delhi: Singer and Television host Aditya Narayan opens up about his relationship with his singer father Udit Narayan. Aditya, who is famous for hosting singing reality show Indian Idol calls his father his ‘idol’ but also shared that he was resentful while growing up as his father was critical of his singing skills and would always pin-point his faults.

Aditya debuted as a playback singer along with Udit and shares that when he was younger, a compliment from his father was his greatest gift - which never came easily. “He (Udit Narayan) would always tell me what was wrong with my performance and never about what was right. At that time, it felt horrible to hear that from my father. However, when I grew up, I realised that that’s how the world is going to be. I didn’t feel the pinch when I grew up — tum kya bologe, mere baap mujhe sab kuchh bol chuke hain,” Aditya told ETimes in an interview.

The Indian Idol 12 host however says that he now understands his father better and even feels he has just turned out like him. “I have started understanding my father better. It feels that I am almost identical to him. I have become a copy of him. Jaane anjaane mein main unki tarah bann gaya hoon,” shared Aditya.

The TV host, who is now going to focus full time on his singing career, says that he has always loved his father but would get upset when he would criticize him. Calling his father his ‘idol’ Aditya says that no one can be like him. “There are so many people who want to be like him and I am one of them. I am his son, but I am also his admirer and a fan. I wanted to be like my father, but I realised that nobody could be like him. I may want to be like him, but ultimately, I have to be the best version of myself,” told Aditya.

The singer also opened up on comparisons with his father. “Eventually, I also realised that I will be compared to him. It’s unfair, but I take it with a pinch of salt. What I love most about myself is that I have that same fire and belief that my father had in his eyes. I feel fortunate to have his DNA,” concluded Aditya.