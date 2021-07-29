Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan to quit TV after 2022, says has turned down offers worth ‘crores’

New Delhi: Television presenter and singer Aditya Narayan, who is currently hosting Indian Idol 12 will take a break from television in 2022 to focus on his music career which he calls his ‘first love.’ The presenter further said that he would like to be called a ‘struggling musician rather than a successful TV personality.'

Aditya also went down memory lane of starting his career at the young age of 18, when he would host the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for INR 7,500 per episode. The actor has come a long way and now charges a hefty sum for anchoring shows.

“When I first set my foot in the world of television by hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at the age of 18, I was being paid ₹7,500 per episode. It used to be a huge amount for me at that time. So now when they come to me and offer in crores, it pains me to say no to them...You can say that I did TV for all these years so that I can launch my own music label, make my own music videos and sing them as well. I have reached a point in my life where I would love to be known as a struggling musician rather than a successful TV personality. Call me a struggler, a failure, work in progress or underrated, but I would love people to add the word singer or musician along with it,” the Indian Idol host shared with Bollywood Life.

Crediting his long career in television for giving him fame and money, the singer said he is ready to shift focus to concentrate on his first love ‘music’. “The television industry has given me everything in terms of fame, home, farmhouse or car, but my first love will always be music...the problem is since I have become a big television host now, people have forgotten that I am a singer too. I hardly do 2-3 songs in a year while you will always see me on TV shows. So my body of work in TV industry outweighs my body of work in the music fraternity by a long shot. I was happy till date that people know me as a TV host. It isn't a bad thing because I have been doing TV for the past 18 years. I am 33 years old now and by the grace of god now I have enough resources of my own that I don't need to rely on music labels, or their rubbish contracts that will force me to become their slave for 8 years or so on,” shared Aditya.

Recently Aditya also revealed that 2022 would be his last year in television before he takes a sabbatical. The singer shared, "2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months...I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting."