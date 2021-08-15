हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Namak Ishq Ka

Aditya Ojha talks about show 'Namak Ishq Ka' going off air

Aditya Ojha is popular for his action scenes in Bhojpuri films, made his television debut in 2020 with 'Namak Ishq Ka'. His father is the well-known Bhojpuri writer-director Ajay Ojha.

Mumbai: Popular Bhojpuri actor Aditya Ojha, most recently seen playing the role of Yug Pratap in 'Namak Ishq Ka', says though he is upset that the show is going off air, he will always cherish what he has learnt from it.

"It was an exceptional journey that I enjoyed and I learnt a lot from it. Yes, I am a bit downbeat about the show going off air, but this is how life goes on. The best things in life are yet to come. And I believe that," Aditya said.

The actor, who is popular for his action scenes in Bhojpuri films, made his television debut in 2020 with 'Namak Ishq Ka'. His father is the well-known Bhojpuri writer-director Ajay Ojha.

Aditya launched his acting career in 2011 with the Bhojpuri film 'Sugna'. He has played lead roles in Bhojpuri movies such as 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2', 'Rihaai', 'Border' and 'Shadi Kar Ke Phas Gaya Yaar'.

Sharing his plans for his days ahead, Ojha said, "I have got offers for television as well as Bhojpuri films. I will keep doing both. I have never hesitated to work in the Bhojpuri film industry because the content is more important for me. It has to be more of a family entertainer. For television, the character has to be more suitable and interesting for me, because once decided, we have to play it for a long time."

Tags:
Namak Ishq KaAditya OjhaYug PratapDulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2RihaaiBorderShadi Kar Ke Phas Gaya Yaar
