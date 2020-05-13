After 'Circus', 'Fauji', Shah Rukh Khan's 'Doosra Keval' TV show makes a comeback on Doordarshan

New Delhi: Doordarshan's (DD) decision of re-telecasting the 80s and 90s epic TV shows during the lockdown phase has proved to be one of its best bets so far. Epic sagas like 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat', 'Uttar Ramayan', and now 'Shri Krishna, 'Sai Baba, Tere Hazaron Hath', 'Shaktimaan' amongst others have been showered with utmost love by the millenials today.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous TV shows 'Fauji', 'Circus' too got a warm response from the audiences. Therefore, after these two hit shows, DD has decided to bring back yet another series featuring SRK, titled 'Doosra Keval'.

Doordarshan official Twitter handle posted the good news for fans:

In 'Doosra Keval', SRK plays the titular role of Keval, a village boy who leaves to make his fortune in the city but never returns.

'Doosra Keval' also stars veteran actor Arun Bali, Vinita Malik and Natasha Rana besides other supporting actors. It was first telecast in the year 1989.