हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

After 'Circus', 'Fauji', Shah Rukh Khan's 'Doosra Keval' TV show makes a comeback on Doordarshan

Doordarshan official Twitter handle posted the good news for fans: 

After &#039;Circus&#039;, &#039;Fauji&#039;, Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s &#039;Doosra Keval&#039; TV show makes a comeback on Doordarshan

New Delhi: Doordarshan's (DD) decision of re-telecasting the 80s and 90s epic TV shows during the lockdown phase has proved to be one of its best bets so far. Epic sagas like 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat', 'Uttar Ramayan', and now 'Shri Krishna, 'Sai Baba, Tere Hazaron Hath', 'Shaktimaan' amongst others have been showered with utmost love by the millenials today. 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous TV shows 'Fauji', 'Circus' too got a warm response from the audiences. Therefore, after these two hit shows, DD has decided to bring back yet another series featuring SRK, titled 'Doosra Keval'. 

Doordarshan official Twitter handle posted the good news for fans: 

In 'Doosra Keval', SRK plays the titular role of Keval, a village boy who leaves to make his fortune in the city but never returns. 

'Doosra Keval' also stars veteran actor Arun Bali, Vinita Malik and Natasha Rana besides other supporting actors. It was first telecast in the year 1989. 

 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanDoosra KevalDoordarshanFaujiCircusDD
Next
Story

ZEE5 Global brings together top Bangla artists to recreate 'Abar Jombe Mela' in a message of hope for Bangladesh
  • 74,281Confirmed
  • 2,415Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4309760Confirmed
  • 290606Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M3S

Finance Minister Press Conference: Who will get what?