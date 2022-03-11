After Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood's breakup, Bigg Boss OTT winner drops cryptic tweet on 'social pressure'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood recently announced their breakup on social media which saddened many of their fans. Now, the actress has tweeted to stop forcing her to get back with her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood and asked people to 'stop trying' in a cryptic post.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "You know what hurts the most? people want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know! This social pressure will not move me one bit! SO STOP TRYING!"

Later, Varun Sood also tweeted in support of his ex-girlfriend. He wrote, "Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quite about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please."

Take a look at their tweets:

You know what hurts the most ?

people want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know !

This social pressure will not move me one bit ! SO STOP TRYING ! — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) March 10, 2022

Hey guys!

Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quite about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please. — Varun Sood (@VSood12) March 10, 2022

In Divya’s long post about her breakup, she said, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay !

I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to !

No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it.

I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend, Please respect my decision…”

For the unversed, Divya and Varun had been dating for more than 4 years and had been living together for quite some time now. The duo was also planning to buy a new house together and were in a great relationship.

The duo participated in a reality show Ace of Space where Varun professed his love for Divya and since then they were inseparable.

Their fans are extremely shocked by the news with few praying for them to be together again while others wished them luck for their better future.