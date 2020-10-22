After Kapil Sharma's subtle reply over 'vulgar' comment, Mukesh Khanna strikes back with 'ashleelta hai unke show mein' jibe

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma recently faced flak from veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who called former's comedy show as vulgar. The 'Mahabharat' actor said that he refused to be a guest on Kapil's show (for Mahabharat special episode) as the content is vulgar and double-meaning.

After Mukesh's jibe, his co-actor on 'Mahabharat' Gajendra Chauhan slammed him for making such statements. Days later, Kapil reacted to the same saying he would like to focus on his work. He told TOI, "My team and I are working hard to make people smile during this crucial stage of the pandemic. When the whole world is going through a tough time, it is important to bring a smile on people’s faces. It depends on each individual ki aapko kis baat main khushi dhoondhni hai, aur kis baat main kami. I have chosen happiness and prefer to focus on my work and continue to keep doing that in the future."

Now, Mukesh Khanna has again hit back at Kapil Sharma and in an interview with Times Of India said, "The issue was not about making people smile or laugh. The issue was about the method of making people smile or laugh. When did I say don’t make people laugh? There is nothing better in the world today than bringing a smile on people’s faces. There should be shaaleenta in making people smile, which is not there on Kapil’s show. Phuhadta aur ashleelta hai unke show mein. And this has not been happening on his show since the pandemic. This has been happening for a long time now, and I want that the focus should be on that issue."

Mukesh Khanna played Bhishma Pitamah in the 90s epic show 'Mahabharat'. His co-stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Pradeep Kumar, Gajendra Chauhan, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan had appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma show'.