हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
raj anadkat

After Taarak Mehta's Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat slams dating rumours, calls them 'cooked up' stories!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Raj Anadkat slammed reports of him dating his co-star Munmun Dutta in a recent Instagram post.

After Taarak Mehta&#039;s Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat slams dating rumours, calls them &#039;cooked up&#039; stories!
File photo

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Raj Anadkat slammed reports of him dating his co-star Munmun Dutta in a recent Instagram post. The comedy sitcom stars Munmun Dutta who plays Babita Ji and Raj Anadkat who plays Tappu earlier made headlines when reports had linked them together romantically.

This became meme fodder for trolls and Munmun was incessantly age-shamed for the age gap between the duo.

Anadkat took to Instagram and asked people to think of the repercussions of 'cooked up' stories on his life. 

He wrote, "To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your 'COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense."

Check out his strong Instagram post:

Raj Anadkat

 

On Sunday, (September 13) Munmun Dutta had also taken to Instagram to bash media outlets and trolls in a now-deleted post.

She had addressed the issue in two separate notes. In the first note addressed to the media houses, she criticised media outlets for publishing 'imaginary' and 'made-up' articles about her.

In the second note, she accused netizens of showering her with 'filth' in the comment section. This, she felt, showed how regressive our society is. She also spoke about how women are constantly age shamed, slut-shamed, mom-shamed at the cost of humour. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
raj anadkatMunmun DuttaTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahTMKOC
Next
Story

‘Kiss me and find out’ Sunita Ahuja tells hubby Govinda on The Kapil Sharma Show

Must Watch

PT17M53S

Badi Bahas: Yogi Adityanath's strike on appeasement politics?