After Taarak Mehta's Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat slams dating rumours, calls them 'cooked up' stories!

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Raj Anadkat slammed reports of him dating his co-star Munmun Dutta in a recent Instagram post. The comedy sitcom stars Munmun Dutta who plays Babita Ji and Raj Anadkat who plays Tappu earlier made headlines when reports had linked them together romantically.

This became meme fodder for trolls and Munmun was incessantly age-shamed for the age gap between the duo.

Anadkat took to Instagram and asked people to think of the repercussions of 'cooked up' stories on his life.

He wrote, "To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your 'COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense."

Check out his strong Instagram post:

On Sunday, (September 13) Munmun Dutta had also taken to Instagram to bash media outlets and trolls in a now-deleted post.

She had addressed the issue in two separate notes. In the first note addressed to the media houses, she criticised media outlets for publishing 'imaginary' and 'made-up' articles about her.

In the second note, she accused netizens of showering her with 'filth' in the comment section. This, she felt, showed how regressive our society is. She also spoke about how women are constantly age shamed, slut-shamed, mom-shamed at the cost of humour.