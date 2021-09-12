Taarak Mehta's Munmun Dutta shuts down dating rumours with co-star Raj Anadkat aka Tappu! - Read on

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta recently took to Instagram to slam netizens for age-shaming her after reports of her rumoured romantic relationship with her co-star Raj Anadkat emerged online. However, there was no confirmation on the reports by the actors.

While Munmun plays the role of Babita Ji on the comedy show, Raj plays Tappu, Jethalal's son.

The reports had led to a meme fest on the internet as netizens joked about the age difference between Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat. There is a 9-year age gap between the two actors.

On Sunday (September 12), Munmun took to Instagram to address media houses and the general public in two separate notes. In the first note addressed to the media houses, she criticised media outlets for publishing 'imaginary' and 'made-up' articles about her.

She also referred to the coverage of Sidharth Shukla's funeral and slammed paps for disturbing 'a grieving woman who has just lost her son'.

In the second note, she accused netizens of showering her with 'filth' in the comment section. This, she felt, showed how regressive our society is. She also spoke about how women are constantly age shamed, slut-shamed, mom-shamed at the cost of humour.

She wrote, "13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to rip my dignity apart."

Take a look at her recent posts:

Earlier, the actress was in the news for using a 'casteist' slur' in her social media video, an FIR was also filed against her. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a community on her social media handle.

Munmun Dutta's first brush with acting started in the 2004 TV show 'Hum Sab Baraati'. She also made her movie debut in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress in 2005, followed by her appearance in the 2006 movie 'Holiday'.

She plays Babita Iyer in one of the longest-running sitcoms on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and became a household name ever since it first started off in 2008.