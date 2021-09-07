Akshara Singh alleges Bigg Boss OTT team guys pretended to be viewers and asked her questions

New Delhi: While Bigg Boss OTT has entered in his fourth week, the latest shocking eviction is still grabbing all the limelight. Recently, on Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba were shown the exit gate of the show.

While their fans are still dealing with the shock, it was Akshara’s blasting claims which have now hogged the limelight.

Post her exit from the show, popular Bhojpuri actress has accused the makers of being biased towards her.

Yes you read that right.

During her interview with Bihar Tak, Akshara claimed that during Sunday Ka Vaar episode, the audience who came to ask the questions to housemates were not the real audience but was the crew members and she personally knew them.

She alleged, “The ones who were shown as audience on the show were not the real audience but was from the team itself, I can recognize their faces, I know them and so I got completely blank as I couldn’t understand what was happening. When someone deliberately tries to bring you in bad light that was something which was happening.”

Her video has gone viral on social media as several fan pages have shared it on their social media handle but the makers haven’t responded yet.

Meanwhile, Akshara and Millind's fans are furious over their elimination and have accused the makers of playing with audience emotions.

Well, only time will tell what is going to happen next. Till then stay tuned and stay connected.