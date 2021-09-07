Bigg Boss OTT Day 30 written updates: Nishant, Raqesh safe; connection game dissolved!

New Delhi: The morning in Bigg Boss OTT house started on a steamy note for the aww-dorable connection Raqesh and Shamita, but later they were spotted having some fun moments.

Moving on, there were some major changes witnessed in the house. While the contestants were inside the house, the lights went off and out of nowhere a few people covered in PPE kit entered the house, they came picked up the 'Buzzer' which was used to change connection and left.

It was clear that the buzzer was of no use now. Bigg Boss dropped a shocker on them which left the connections jaw-dropped. He dissolved all the connections today and every contestant was free to play their own game!

Wow, this announcement saw mixed emotions amidst contestants. Some were happy to proceed ahead alone but a few were sad because their connections broke. The game just got more interesting!!

Right after the announcement, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to come into the confession room, one at a time and give two names that they want to nominate this week. After every housemate gave their names, then finally result that came out was, except Nishant and Raqesh, all other contestants have been nominated this week which are Divya, Moose, Shamita, Neha and Pratik.

Later, Bigg Boss announced that their report card was good and so there things won’t get affected for the next day.

Pratik and Raqesh get into a fight. Pratik fought with him over his comment on his physical appearance. During the spat, Raqesh admitted that he is concerned for Neha and he isn’t about their bond. Shamita explains him to give Neha some space and help her whenever needed. Neha and Pratik also get into a fight over the same issue and later gets normal and ends their day on a happy note.