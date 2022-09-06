New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar might have had a dry spell at the Box Office as some of his latest releases didn't fare well as compared to his previous outings. However, his latest project Cuttputlli which streamed on OTT did get rave reviews from the masses. And to promote the venture, the star cast will be seen on comedian Kapil Sharma's show which is back with its fresh season.

In a recent promo of the show shared by the channel, Akshay can be seen blaming Kapil Sharma for why his films are not working these days. When Kapil tells Rakul about how she is doing a lot of films these days. To this, Akshay says, "Nazar lagayega ye aadmi."

Akshay can be heard saying, "Yeh aadmi itni nazar lagata hai, sab cheezo pe. Dekho, meri filmon pe, paison pe nazar daal di. Ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi."

Cuttputlli has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment.

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 have unveiled the cast member in brand new promo. Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarty, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Maski, Srishty Rode Gharchoddas among others will be seen on the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 will return on Sony on September 10, 2022.